January 27, 2021
Corona
Farmers’ Budget Day March Cancelled: Union Leader Darshan Pal

Last week, various farm unions protesting the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations had announced that they will march to parliament on Budget Day on February 1.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the Center's new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
PTI
Protesting farm unions on Wednesday announced that they will not go ahead with their proposed Parliament march.

Last week, various farm unions protesting the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations had announced that they will march to parliament on Budget Day on February 1.

However, in view of the violence that broke out at the farmers’ Republic Day tractor parade on Tuesday, farm union leader Darshan Pal announced that the protesting farm unions have cancelled the Budget Day march.

(With PTI inputs)

 

