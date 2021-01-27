Farmers’ Budget Day March Cancelled: Union Leader Darshan Pal

Protesting farm unions on Wednesday announced that they will not go ahead with their proposed Parliament march.

Last week, various farm unions protesting the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations had announced that they will march to parliament on Budget Day on February 1.

However, in view of the violence that broke out at the farmers’ Republic Day tractor parade on Tuesday, farm union leader Darshan Pal announced that the protesting farm unions have cancelled the Budget Day march.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine