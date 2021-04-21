April 21, 2021
Poshan
Fact Check: Modi Govt Is Not Imposing Lockdown Again; Check Details



Outlook Web Bureau
Amid an exponential rise in Covid-19 infections in several states, a fake media report claiming that the Narendra Modi-led Centre is planning to declare a nationwide lockdown is making rounds on social media. “In an unprecedented measure, the government is likely to announce a lockdown across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19”, the report claimed since India has been recording over 2.5 lakh cases from the past few days.  However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), govt’s fact-checking team debunked the report and termed it as fake. 

Debunking the claims, PIB in a tweet wrote, “A media report claims that government is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown all across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19. This claim is Fake”.  

Prior to this, PIB had also dismissed a fake message that claimed total lockdown will be imposed in India from April 15 till April 30. In the circulated post, a morphed picture of PM Modi alongside Hindi text that reads ‘Total Lockdown In India From April 15 till April 30’ was widely circulated on social media. Later, the PIB dismissed the report.

