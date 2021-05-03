Exploring Feasibility Of Converting Nitrogen Plants To Produce Oxygen: Govt

The government has said that it will be exploring the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen. As per the health ministry, 12 states have over one lakh active Covid-19 cases, seven states have 50,000 to one lakh cases, and 17 states have less than 50,000 such infections.

States like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh are showing early signs of plateauing in daily new Covid cases but these are very early signals to analyse anything, the government added.

It said that the increasing share of recoveries vis-a-vis new Covid cases is a positive trend, but the challenge in terms of increased active cases continues.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine