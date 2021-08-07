Exodus From Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP Continues, Former MPs, MLC Join Peoples Conference

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday received another jolt with four of its leaders including two former MPs joined Peoples Conference.

Announcing their entry into his party, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said these leaders would strengthen the party. “We have relations with them for long. Fayaz (Fayaz Mir, former PDP MP from north Kashmir) is like my younger brother and I have been telling him for the past 15 years to join our party. Today he thought let me visit the elder brother,” Lone said addressing a press conference along with the new entrants.

He said Peoples Conference is collectively coming up with a team, which would be trying to address challenges Jammu and Kashmir is facing for the past two years.

“I don’t have to introduce them (new entrants). They are known faces in Kashmir. We welcome them into our party,” Imran Reza Ansari, general secretary of the Peoples Conference said.

Two former MPs, Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad Laway, Chairperson District Development Council Baramulla, Safina Baig and former MLC Murtaza Khan belonged to the People’s Democratic Party before joining the Peoples Conference today.

Earlier Nazir Ahmad Laway visited the grave of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed at Bijbehara in South Kashmir. He described Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as a great leader and said he would carry the message and vision of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed forward. Laway said other leaders from South Kashmir will be joining the Peoples Conference after him. In South Kashmir P0eoples Conference has no presence and it is expected Laway’s joining will give Peoples Conference foothold in South Kashmir. He said 2002 to 2005 was the golden period of Kashmir history under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s chief ministership.

