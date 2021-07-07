July 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's Wife Kitty Murdered At Delhi Home

Ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's Wife Kitty Murdered At Delhi Home

Police have arrested the main accused in the case after Kitty Kumaramangalam was found murdered at her Delhi residence last night.

Outlook Web Desk 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:09 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's Wife Kitty Murdered At Delhi Home
Kitty Kumaramangalam
Delhi Police
Ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's Wife Kitty Murdered At Delhi Home
outlookindia.com
2021-07-07T09:09:55+05:30

Former Union Minister  PR Kumaramangalam's wife Kitty Kumaramangalam was reportedly murdered at her Delhi residence last night. According to police reports, 67-year-old Kitty was killed after being suffocated with a pillow. 

She was found dead at her Vasant Kunj residence in Delhi on Tuesday night.  According to the initial investigation, the death was the culmination of an attempted robbery. 

The police said they suspect attempted robbery to be the motive behind the killing and have apprehended a 24-year-old washerman of the area, identified as Raju, in connection with the case.

On Tuesday night, Kitty Kumaramangalam was at her home when three men including Raju entered her house to carry out the robbery. 

The three men allegedly held Kitty Kumaramangalam's house help hostage in a room. After this, they attacked Kitty Kumaramangalam and killed her.  

The washerman, who is the main accused in the case, has been arrested while his two accomplices are still on the run. 

 (With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bollywood Legend Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Murder Crime National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos