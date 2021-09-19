Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National ‘Event Is Over’: Rahul Chides Centre Over Decreasing Inoculations Following Covid-19 Vaccination Record

‘Event Is Over’: Rahul Chides Centre Over Decreasing Inoculations Following Covid-19 Vaccination Record

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, quoted Cowin website to show the decreasing number of Covid-19 inoculations in the last 10 days.

‘Event Is Over’: Rahul Chides Centre Over Decreasing Inoculations Following Covid-19 Vaccination Record
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Centre.(File photo)

Trending

‘Event Is Over’: Rahul Chides Centre Over Decreasing Inoculations Following Covid-19 Vaccination Record
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T12:42:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:42 pm

Saying the “event is over now”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at the Centre over the decline in the number of inoculations, following record number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Quoting Cowin website, Gandhi shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days to show the decline in inoculations after the record.

India vaccinated 2.5 crore people in a single day in Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Using the hashtag vaccination, Gandhi said in a tweet, "Event over".

Gandhi on Saturday had hoped more such record vaccinations happened in the country.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

"Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations.This pace is what our country needs," he had said on Twitter. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi New Delhi Congress Centre National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Ashes, Bones And A Long Wait For Justice

Congress Ship Caught In Punjab Swirl, Gehlot Urges Captain To Listen To His ‘Inner Voice’

Himachal Regiment, Imported Apples And Compensation For Saving Forests: Congress Flags Many Issues For President Kovind

Unable To Connect Internet In UP’s Amethi, Smriti Irani Blames ‘Gandhi Family’ Of No Development

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Gujarat ATS And Indian Coast Guard Apprehend Iranian Consignment With Huge Drug Stock, 7 Crew Members Arrested

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

Prima Facie Indicates Anil Deshmukh Received Rs 4.7 Crore: Court

Prima Facie Indicates Anil Deshmukh Received Rs 4.7 Crore: Court

Mystery Continues Over New Punjab CM; CLP Meeting Deferred

Mystery Continues Over New Punjab CM; CLP Meeting Deferred

PM Modi To Take Decision On Continuing Infrastructure Investment In Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari

PM Modi To Take Decision On Continuing Infrastructure Investment In Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari

PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts

PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts

Read More from Outlook

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Harish Manav / In the race for CM, there has been an influx of MLAs from Sunil Jakhar's house since morning, while the meeting of MLAs is also going on at Sukhjinder Randhawa's house. It is believed that Jakhar could be the Chief Minister as a Hindu face, while Randhawa could be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Outlook Web Desk / A minister in the earlier Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is a ‘Congressman’.

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / First of Outlook’s six-part series that capture the horror and heartbreak at Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh a year ago.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement