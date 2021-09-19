‘Event Is Over’: Rahul Chides Centre Over Decreasing Inoculations Following Covid-19 Vaccination Record

Saying the “event is over now”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at the Centre over the decline in the number of inoculations, following record number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Quoting Cowin website, Gandhi shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days to show the decline in inoculations after the record.

India vaccinated 2.5 crore people in a single day in Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Using the hashtag vaccination, Gandhi said in a tweet, "Event over".

Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore #vaccinations.

This pace is what our country needs. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2021

Gandhi on Saturday had hoped more such record vaccinations happened in the country.

"Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations.This pace is what our country needs," he had said on Twitter. (With PTI inputs)