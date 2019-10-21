Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Enrich The Festival Of Democracy': PM Modi Urges Voters In Maharashtra, Haryana To Turnout In Record Numbers

'Enrich The Festival Of Democracy': PM Modi Urges Voters In Maharashtra, Haryana To Turnout In Record Numbers

Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 seats and Lok Sabha by-elections in two constituencies across India.

PTI 21 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Enrich The Festival Of Democracy': PM Modi Urges Voters In Maharashtra, Haryana To Turnout In Record Numbers
PM Narendra Modi
File Photo
'Enrich The Festival Of Democracy': PM Modi Urges Voters In Maharashtra, Haryana To Turnout In Record Numbers
outlookindia.com
2019-10-21T08:13:25+0530

As polling is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to cast vote and enrich the "festival of democracy".

Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 seats and Lok Sabha by-elections in two constituencies across India.

"Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

It is usual for him to use the social media to urge voters to cast their vote on election days.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also appealed to voters to turnout in record numbers. "I appeal that all of you must participate in the festival of democracy and exercise your right to franchise in great numbers," he said.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to ensure a record turnout.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Maharashtra Elections 2019 Haryana Elections 2019 Assembly Elections 2019 BJP Congress NCP Shiv Sena National
Next Story : Polling Begins For Assembly Elections In Haryana, Maharashtra
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement