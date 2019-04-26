﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  DGCA Begins Probe After Rahul Gandhi Tweets About Trouble In Plane

DGCA Begins Probe After Rahul Gandhi Tweets About Trouble In Plane

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi at 1020 hours. There were ten people on board including two crew members

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2019
DGCA Begins Probe After Rahul Gandhi Tweets About Trouble In Plane
Screengrab of the video posted by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.
DGCA Begins Probe After Rahul Gandhi Tweets About Trouble In Plane
outlookindia.com
2019-04-26T12:56:48+0530

Aviation regulator DGCA has initiated a probe into the incident of the plane carrying Congress President Rahul Gandhi suffering engine trouble.

Gandhi, who was scheduled to address rallies in three states said his flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing "engine trouble".

The senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said the Hawker 850 XP aircraft VT-KNB returned back to Delhi after take-off due to a technical snag.

"DGCA has initiated an investigation as per the laid down procedure," he told PTI.

 The aircraft landed safely in Delhi at 1020 hours. There were ten people on board including two crew members

Gandhi wrote this on Twitter and also posted a video of the flight which shows him, the pilot and co-pilot in the plane.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience."

Gandhi is on a campaign trail, criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country for the Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Aviation Agency To Hold Meeting Of Global Regulators On Boeing 737 MAX
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters