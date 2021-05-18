May 18, 2021
Poshan
Eminent Cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal Dies Of Covid-19

According to a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a 'lengthy battle with Covid-19'

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2021
Dr KK Aggarwal (Twitter: @Dr KK Aggarwal)
outlookindia.com
2021-05-18T09:07:32+05:30

Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of Covid-19. According to a statement posted on his Twitter handle, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".

Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said.

With PTI inputs

 



