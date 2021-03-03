March 03, 2021
Eight-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped By Septuagenarian In UP’s Banda

The incident took place in the Baberu area in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh around 6 pm.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Representational image.
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jagdish Pal, 70, was arrested later, Circle Officer Siyaram said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.

The incident took place in the Baberu area in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh around 6 pm on Tuesday when the girl was playing near her house.

According to the police, the girl has a vision problem and cannot see clearly.

In a separate incident in the Bisanda area in the district, a 14-year-old boy was sodomized by a teenager on Tuesday. The accused boy has been held.

(With PTI inputs.)

