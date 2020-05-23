May 23, 2020
Poshan
Eid To Be Celebrated On Monday: Shahi Imam Of Delhi's Jama Masjid

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Shahi Imam appealed to people to offer Eid prayer at their homes.

PTI 23 May 2020
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on Juma-tul-Wida during the fourth phase of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
2020-05-23T21:17:42+0530

Eid will be celebrated in the country on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Bukhari also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes.

This will be perhaps the first time that there will no mass namaz at mosques and idgahs across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

