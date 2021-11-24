Schools, Colleges To Resume Physical Classes In Delhi From Nov 29: Gopal Rai

The physical classes will resume in schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the national capital from November 29, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

The classes in the educational institutes in Delhi were suspended following high pollution levels.

Rai said all government offices will open from Monday, while urging staff to use public transport, saying special buses will be deployed for them.

The minister said only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27.

The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3, he said after a review meeting with senior officials.

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.

On November 13, the city government had ordered closure of all educational institutes in Delhi due to high air pollution levels. (With PTI inputs)