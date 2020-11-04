November 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Editors Guild 'Shocked To Learn' Of Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Issues Statement Condemning The Action

Editors Guild 'Shocked To Learn' Of Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Issues Statement Condemning The Action

The press body calls upon the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to refrain from misuse of power against the Republic TV journalist.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Editors Guild 'Shocked To Learn' Of Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Issues Statement Condemning The Action
Editors Guild of India condemns arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police
Representational image/Outlook India
Editors Guild 'Shocked To Learn' Of Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Issues Statement Condemning The Action
outlookindia.com
2020-11-04T12:14:05+05:30

The Editors Guild of India has made a statement expressing shock and distress over Republic Media anchor and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest on Wednesday morning. It condemns the "sudden arrest" and calls upon the government to refrain from abuse of power against the journalist. 

 

On Wednesday morning, Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, the police said. He was picked up from his Mumbai residence by the Alibaug police. Goswami claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home while he was being arrested.

The press body, with Seema Mustafa as the President and Sanjay Kapoor as General Secretary, has urged the state government of Maharashtra to treat the journalist fairly.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Reminds Us Of Emergency': Union Ministers On Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arnab Goswami Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai Media Editors Guild of India National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos