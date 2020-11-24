ED Raids Residence, Offices Of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning raided the residential and office premises of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

They said the searches are being conducted by the central agency at 10 locations linked to Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians," an official source said.

Pratap Sarnaik is the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane.

He was in the news earlier after he demanded that Kangana Ranaut be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Sarnaik had tweeted in Marathi.

