Delhi University: 4,800 Students Apply For UG Courses On Second Day Of Admissions

Over 4,800 students applied for admission in undergraduate courses at Delhi University on the second day of admissions under the second cut off list on Monday, according to officials.

"A total of 4,882 students applied today. Yesterday, 9,785 students had applied out of which 2,580 admissions were approved. Today, 6,024 admissions were approved," a senior varsity official said.

Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday with admissions to many courses being closed and some programs seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 percent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science, and BA (Honours) Economics. At present, seats are available under the abovementioned three courses.

Admission to BA (Honours) History is not available in Bharati College, DCAC, BR Ambedkar, Hansraj, Hindu, IP College for Women, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Laxmibai, Maitreyi, Motilal Nehru and Rajdhani colleges.

Seats for the same course are available at LSR, with applicants requiring a minimum score of 99 percent, while the cut-off for the course at Miranda House and Ramjas stands at 98.50 percent and 97.50 percent respectively.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) also has seats available under BA (Honours) Economics and B Com (Honours). The college has not provided a decline in the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics from its first list with the cut-off still being pegged at 99 percent, while the cut-off for B Com (Honours) has dropped by one percent from 99.50 percent to 98.50 percent.

Hindu College has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Philosophy unchanged at 97 percent.

The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 percent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

The admissions under the second list will commence on Monday from 10 am onwards and will end on October 21. This year, the admission process is completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

