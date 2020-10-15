Drugs Case: Actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai Home Searched As Cops Look For Brother-In-Law Aditya Alva

The Bengaluru police on Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's residence in Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is wanted in a drug case, police sources here said.

Aditya Alva was absconding in a drug case registered at Cottonpet police station, a top police officer said.

"Vivek oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there...So a court warrant was obtained and the Central Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," the officer told PTI.

Aditya Alva is the son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva.

According to sources, he is absconding for the past one month ever since the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers and rave party organisers.

More than 15 people have been arrested in this case including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few Nigerians.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine