‘Don’t Consider Those Culprits Who Killed BJP Workers In Lakhimpur Kheri’: Rakesh Tikait

Saying he doesn’t consider those who killed BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri as “culprits”, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait Saturday said they as culprits have only reacted to SUV running over protesters.

"The killing of two BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars mowed down four farmers is a reaction to an action. I do not consider those involved in the killings as culprits," Tikait said.

Eight people including four farmers were killed in the violence that broke out on October 3, after an SUV allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters.

The protesters were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The dead included farmers, BJP workers and a journalist.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We are sad over the loss of lives, be it BJP workers or farmers. It was unfortunate and we hope justice is done."

Farmer leaders on Saturday demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son be arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, and said the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case, Yadav alleged during the press conference here.

He also said that the SKM on October 15, which is Dusshera, will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against the violence. (With PTI inputs)