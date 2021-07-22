Services on Disney+Hotstar, Sonylive, Zomato, Paytm Restored After Brief Global Outage

The services on Disney+Hotstar, Sonylive, Zomato, Paytm were restored after a brief global outage on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Zomato said it was “back” after its app went down due to a global outage linked to Akamai.

In a major internet outage, over 29,000 sites of online streaming platforms such as Hotstar, Sonylive, and food apps Zomato were down. While some of the websites showed ‘can’t be reached’, others reflected ‘DNS failure’.

Akamai also acknowledged the disruption and, after the issue was fixed, confirmed that it was not a result of a cyberattack on its platform. “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We are continuing to monitor the situation, and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform,” it shared on his Twitter handle.

Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

As per the updates from Internet outage tracker DownDetector, the outage seemed to have started at around 8.55 PM on Thursday evening. However, within five minutes, the number of reports from people unable to access Zomato alone stood at around 3,000. There were similar scenes playing out with a number of other services too.

Earlier this month, another major outage was reported at Amazon which had impacted the users around the world. Prior to that, in August, there was a huge outage incident involving Google which also made a huge impact. In the August 2020 outage, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, and other Google services also faced disruptions for several hours.

Web services company Akamai Technologies on Thursday said it suffered a massive outage, leading to several websites facing downtime, including in India, like Zomato.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted that their app was down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. “Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time,” he said.

