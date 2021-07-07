Dilip Kumar Passes Away: India Mourns Its 'Tragedy King'

Beloved actor Dilip Kumar, known to generations of cinema-goers as the Bollywood's 'Tragedy King', passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 98. The 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor had been ailing with age-related complications for some time and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar.

The news broke after family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Kumar's Twitter account and shared the heartbreaking update.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return," the tweet read.

Following the news, Bollywood actors and media persons took to the microblogging site to express their condolences and mourn the loss of one of India's oldest thespians.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his condolences.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. ðÂÂ¤²ðÂÂ¤²ðÂÂ¤²

Deeply saddened .. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted his condolences.

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairajiðð¼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

Cricketer VS Laxman also took to Twitter to pay tribute.

End of an Era.



My heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar Sahab’s family and admirers all over the world. Legends like him live on through their exemplary work ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/6mjyHQEcbP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2021

According to Kumar's doctors, the actor passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

