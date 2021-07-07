July 07, 2021
Dilip Kumar Passes Away: India Mourns Its 'Tragedy King'

Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, VVS Laxman and others took to Twitter to pay tributes to Dilip Kumar, who died at 98 on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Desk 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:37 am
Beloved actor Dilip Kumar, known to generations of cinema-goers as the Bollywood's 'Tragedy King', passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 98. The 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor had been ailing with age-related complications for some time and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar.

The news broke after family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Kumar's Twitter account and shared the heartbreaking update. 

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return," the tweet read. 

Following the news, Bollywood actors and media persons took to the microblogging site to express their condolences and mourn the loss of one of India's oldest thespians. 

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his condolences. 

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted his condolences.

Cricketer VS Laxman also took to Twitter to pay tribute. 

 According to Kumar's doctors, the actor passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

 

