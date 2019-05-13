﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Digvijay Singh Committed A ‘Big Sin’ By Not Voting, Says PM Modi

Digvijay Singh Committed A ‘Big Sin’ By Not Voting, Says PM Modi

Digvijay Singh, a registered voter at his hometown Raghogarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, did not exercise his franchise during the polling held on May 12.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2019
Digvijay Singh Committed A ‘Big Sin’ By Not Voting, Says PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh.
File Photo
Digvijay Singh Committed A ‘Big Sin’ By Not Voting, Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-05-13T15:02:00+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh, committed a "big sin" by not voting.

Singh, a registered voter at his hometown Raghogarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, did not exercise his franchise during the polling held on May 12.

The Congress leader, who is pitted against BJP leader and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur, stayed put in Bhopal, asking people to come out and vote.

"Diggy Raja you have committed a big sin...in the festival of democracy, the President, Vice President stood in queues to cast their votes, but Diggy Raja did not," Modi said at a rally in state's Ratlam district.

"His (Singh's) arrogance came to light yesterday in Bhopal. When people are electing their representatives and even I exercised my franchise in Ahmedabad, Diggy Raja neither cared for democracy nor people," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

"You (Singh) were very busy asking people to vote...save me. Why you are so frightened of losing your job?" the prime minister asked.

Modi said even the Narmada yatra, a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Singh last year, would not come to his rescue in the Lok Sabha elections.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Digvijay Singh Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'He Should Hide His Lack Of Knowledge Rather Than Display It': Congress On PM Modi's 'Radar' Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters