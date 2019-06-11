﻿
'Didn't Get Many Votes Of Minority Community But...': Varun Gandhi In Pilibhit

BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who had swapped constituency with his mother Maneka Gandhi in the recent election, said he will not leave Pilibhit and will continue to serve the people of this constituency.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2019
'Didn't Get Many Votes Of Minority Community But...': Varun Gandhi In Pilibhit
BJP MP Varun Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Pilibhit constituency from Uttar Pradesh
PTI File Photo
'Didn't Get Many Votes Of Minority Community But...': Varun Gandhi In Pilibhit
2019-06-11T20:11:57+0530

Newly-elected MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi said he considers the votes he has got from minority community members as a "blessing", but rued that that not many from the community cast their ballot in his favour.

"I did not get many votes of the minority community members, but this is also true that people from the minority community, who had voted for me, it was a blessing for me.

"A number of persons from the minority community had supported me and also campaigned for me. Sarcastic remarks were made against them, yet they did not budge and wholeheartedly supported me in the election," he said on a visit to Pilibhit on Monday.

Gandhi, who had swapped constituency with his mother Maneka Gandhi in the recent election, said he will not leave Pilibhit and will continue to serve the people of this constituency.

Plibhit was earlier represented by Maneka Gandhi, who was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Sultanpur.

"I am going to work for all. Now, I am not going to leave Pilibhit. For the next 30-40 years, I am not going anywhere else," he said.

PTI

or just type initial letters