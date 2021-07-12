Dharamshala Flash Floods: Rains Wreak Havoc In Himachal Pradesh, NH Blocked In Shimla

Incessant rainfall crippled the normal life in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Soon after cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, triggering a flood-like situation, the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was blocked following heavy rainfall.

The cloudburst led to flash floods and caused damages to the public properties.

The MeT department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

According to reports, landslides and uprooting of trees may occur due to rainfall and MeT has alerted the general public and tourists not to venture near the river banks as the water level may increase.

