According to the Hindu calendar, falling on the thirteenth lunar day of the fortnight in the month of Kartik, Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali in India. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2.

On this auspicious occasion, several devotees worship Dhanvantari – the god of Ayurveda who set forth the knowledge of Ayurveda to terminate the suffering from diseases.

According to the Hindu tradition, the festival can also be marked by worshipping deities such as Lakshmi and Ganesh during the evenings.

Celebrants light up ‘diyas’, decorate their homes' entrances with rangoli or colourful lanterns and sing devotional songs to welcome goddess Lakshmi.

Every year on this day, Indians purchase products, especially those made of metals, as a token of luck.

Here are some auspicious things to buy this year on Dhanteras.

Utensils

Utensils are a popular attraction during Dhanteras. According to conventional beliefs, always buy utensils made of brass, copper or silver instead of steel, aluminum, plastic, glass and iron as they are linked with Rahu or bad luck. However, avoid buying any sharp objects like scissors or knives during the festival, as they are said to ward off the blessings.

Electrical and home equipment

Electrical appliances are a popular choice for Dhanteras. You can always buy laptops, mobile phones, television, microwave, refrigerator etc on Dhanteras. As a recommended 'vastu' practice, always keep these appliances in the northeast direction in your home. According to traditional beliefs, cars should never be purchased during Dhanteras.

Coins and jewellery

Many people tend to buy coins or jewellery made from gold or silver that supposedly bring fortune on this auspicious day. To avoid falling into any misfortune, however, steer clear of purchasing fake gold and always check for proper certification while making purchases.

Lakshmi and Ganesh idols

Buying Lakshmi Ganesh idols made of metal or clay and setting them in the pooja place is considered auspicious by many. Nowadays, eco-friendly 'make your own Ganesha' kits that allow users to mould their own eco-friendly idols have also become popular.

Business investments

Many choose the 'auspicious' occasion of Dhanteras to inaugurate new shops, businesses, offices or a new bank account to invite some good luck. So instead of purchasing products, you can invest in things that can translate into future returns.

Gomti Chakra

Gomti chakra is one of the most unique Diwali items to buy on Dhanteras. They are not easily found and are believed to be highly auspicious. Gomti Chakras are white coloured small circles featuring rare sea snails found in Gomti river. They are believed to bring purity, prosperity and perfection in one’s occupation and protection from the 'evil eye'. According to some beliefs, keeping eleven Gomti Chakras wrapped in a yellow cloth inside a locker can bring good luck.

Clothing, household or grooming products, furniture etc.

Your Dhanteras purchase need not be a very expensive one. A broom is said to remove negativity or financial worries from one’s house and thus makes for a great Diwali purchase. You can buy furniture, clothes or, in fact, just about anything to mark Dhanteras.



