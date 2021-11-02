Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Every year on this day, Indians purchase products, especially those made of metals, as a token of luck. Here are some auspicious things to buy this year on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali
Dhanteras 2021 | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T19:39:02+05:30
Ananya Jain

Ananya Jain

More stories from Ananya Jain
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 7:39 pm

According to the Hindu calendar, falling on the thirteenth lunar day of the fortnight in the month of Kartik, Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali in India. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2.

On this auspicious occasion, several devotees worship Dhanvantari – the god of Ayurveda who set forth the knowledge of Ayurveda to terminate the suffering from diseases.

According to the Hindu tradition, the festival can also be marked by worshipping deities such as Lakshmi and Ganesh during the evenings.

Related Stories

Dhanteras: Should You Buy Digital Gold And Silver SIPs This Time? . 1 day ago

India Sees Quick Sales On Pre-Diwali Dhanteras Festival. Know What Jewellery Shop Owners Say

Celebrants light up ‘diyas’, decorate their homes' entrances with rangoli or colourful lanterns and sing devotional songs to welcome goddess Lakshmi.

Every year on this day, Indians purchase products, especially those made of metals, as a token of luck.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Here are some auspicious things to buy this year on Dhanteras.

Utensils

Utensils are a popular attraction during Dhanteras. According to conventional beliefs, always buy utensils made of brass, copper or silver instead of steel, aluminum, plastic, glass and iron as they are linked with Rahu or bad luck. However, avoid buying any sharp objects like scissors or knives during the festival, as they are said to ward off the blessings.

Electrical and home equipment

Electrical appliances are a popular choice for Dhanteras. You can always buy laptops, mobile phones, television, microwave, refrigerator etc on Dhanteras. As a recommended 'vastu' practice, always keep these appliances in the northeast direction in your home. According to traditional beliefs, cars should never be purchased during Dhanteras.

Coins and jewellery

Many people tend to buy coins or jewellery made from gold or silver that supposedly bring fortune on this auspicious day. To avoid falling into any misfortune, however, steer clear of purchasing fake gold and always check for proper certification while making purchases.

Lakshmi and Ganesh idols

Buying Lakshmi Ganesh idols made of metal or clay and setting them in the pooja place is considered auspicious by many. Nowadays, eco-friendly 'make your own Ganesha' kits that allow users to mould their own eco-friendly idols have also become popular. 

Business investments

Many choose the 'auspicious' occasion of Dhanteras to inaugurate new shops, businesses, offices or a new bank account to invite some good luck.  So instead of purchasing products, you can invest in things that can translate into future returns. 

Gomti Chakra

Gomti chakra is one of the most unique Diwali items to buy on Dhanteras. They are not easily found and are believed to be highly auspicious. Gomti Chakras are white coloured small circles featuring rare sea snails found in Gomti river. They are believed to bring purity, prosperity and perfection in one’s occupation and protection from the 'evil eye'. According to some beliefs, keeping eleven Gomti Chakras wrapped in a yellow cloth inside a locker can bring good luck.

Clothing, household or grooming products, furniture etc.

Your Dhanteras purchase need not be a very expensive one. A broom is said to remove negativity or financial worries from one’s house and thus makes for a great Diwali purchase.  You can buy furniture, clothes or, in fact, just about anything to mark Dhanteras. 


Tags

Ananya Jain Dhanteras Diwali National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal Pradesh, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Advantage Gehlot: Congress' Rajasthan Bypoll Win A Shot In The Arm For CM

PM Modi Meets Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates In Glasgow

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Bypoll Results: Congress Takes Opportunity To Attack PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ganga River Most Visited Pilgrimage Spot With 2 Crore Visitors A Year, Claims Union Minister

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots

Bihar Bypolls: JD-U, RJD Set To Share Honours As Congress Cuts A Sorry Figure Again

Bihar Bypolls: JD-U, RJD Set To Share Honours As Congress Cuts A Sorry Figure Again

J&K: BJP Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 Cricket Match

J&K: BJP Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 Cricket Match

Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Govt: Shillong's Punjab Lane residents Over Forced Relocation

Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Govt: Shillong's Punjab Lane residents Over Forced Relocation

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh has made a comeback by winning the Parliamentary seat in Mandi after her husband and former C Virbhadra Singh’s demise.

T20 World Cup: Desperate India Face Gritty Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: Desperate India Face Gritty Afghanistan

PTI / For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement