Asserting that the law and order situation in West Bengal is in shambles, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday claimed that women in the state were the least safe compared to elsewhere in the country.

Vijayvargiya, who is the saffron party's Bengal minder, claimed that while one set of laws is applicable to the entire country, those laws don’t apply in West Bengal because “only TMC's rules prevail” in the state.

"Bengal has a woman chief minister but women in the state are not safe. Women’s safety is the worst in Bengal when compared to other states. The law and order situation has completely broken down in the state," he contended.

Claiming that those who perpetrate crimes against women will be sent to jail after the 2021 assembly polls, Vijayvargiya said the rule of law will be established in Bengal once the BJP comes to power. "The perpetrators of such acts enjoy the patronage of the TMC government. They will be shown their place. All lawbreakers and their accomplices will be sent behind bars after the Assembly elections," he said addressing a rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Exuding confidence that the saffron party will be voted to power in the state, he said "Everyone in West Bengal is aware of how TMC has worked to erode the very basis of democracy in the state." The TMC government stopped following the Constitution a long time back, Vijayvargiya added.

On one hand Mamata Banerjee's party cadres are attacking and even murdering opposition supporters. And on the other hand, the state police is working as a TMC-sister organisation and is being used to intimidate, threaten and torture political opponents, Vijayvargiya alleged.

