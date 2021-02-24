Delhi’s Famous Sadar Bazaar Goes Online

New Delhi’s iconic and oldest market Sadar Bazaar would now be available for customers across the country in a digital avatar sadar24.com. People can now buy products from a long list of categories such as sports and fitness, home and kitchen at Sadar Bazaar prices. The website ships orders as low as INR 250/- free throughout the country with an aim “Har Ghar Sadar, Har Deal Gadar”.

The e-commerce website aims to provide unorganized traders with an alternative for one of the biggest markets of Northern India, as footfall is impacted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “Trade is yet to reach its normal levels. Sellers on e-commerce are having an edge over us, so it’s a good alternative to capture market rather than sitting and waiting for the times to get back normal where people would visit,” says Rajesh Kumar who sells stationery in Sadar Bazaar. He adds that rates on the platform are the same that customers would get while visiting the market.

Launched by Masonic Ecom, the portal’s founder Nitin Goel says, “We have developed the platform so that traditional trading joins hands with it with modern-day e-commerce.” The platform is providing traders in Sadar Bazaar several assistances like free photographers for the shooting of products also doing there free listing, cataloguing etc. Most of the traders in the market are new to online trading/e-commerce.

The e-commerce platform plans to provide the essence of ‘Made in India’ and promotes local sellers while giving them a nationwide platform and maximum reach. Sadar Bazaar is one of the oldest and most popular markets of Delhi that witnesses customers across India and the dedicated e-commerce portal plans to carry the legacy forward.

The company’s co-founder Mahavir Mittal says the platform uses the drop-shipping model where products picked from sellers and shipped to the buyers. “We will be making revenue through commissions and fees that we obtain by buyer and seller meet, featured listing, advertisements and affiliation along with payment collection fees.”

