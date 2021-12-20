Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Schools Reopen After 'Pollution Break' But Omicron Scare Keeps Many Wary

Several private schools reopened in Delhi after remaining shut due to pollution. However, a few schools plan to reopen on January 3, depending on the Omicron scare but parents remain worried.

Delhi Schools Reopen After 'Pollution Break' But Omicron Scare Keeps Many Wary
Representative image of Delhi schools. | PTI

Trending

Delhi Schools Reopen After 'Pollution Break' But Omicron Scare Keeps Many Wary
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T19:54:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 7:54 pm

Even as several private schools in Delhi reopened on Monday after being closed due to high pollution levels, a few schools decided to start from January 3.  According to a recent survey, the majority of Indian parents reportedly want schools to discontinue offline schools if multiple Omicron cases are detected in a district or the strain is detected within 25 km of their vicinity..


With schools having less ventilation and zero access to air purifiers, the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant has parents worried, reports Hindustan Times. 

However, last Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) allowed the authorities in the Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students of class 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

"Greeted with blessings and enthusiasm, our students from grade 6 to 12 exhibited joy and renewed vigour on being back with their friends and teachers as they returned to school in a phased manner today. With all COVID-19 protocols and SOPs in place, classes have resumed," said Ritu Mehta, principal of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"Our top priority remains to keep our students safe. The overall buzz in the campus is an indication of the new normal," Mehta added.

The principal of another top school, who did not wish to be identified, said, "We have decided to reopen school from January 3 since not many parents were willing to send their wards considering Christmas and New Year. If the Omicron situation permits and schools are not ordered to close again, we will reopen in January."

Anshu Mittal, the principal of MRG School in Rohini, said, "Students were deprived of interpersonal interactions. With physical classes in place, other activities like sports events and co-curricular activities which were being remotely planned will now happen in their original format."

Earlier this month, the CAQM had directed schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the national capital region (NCR) to remain closed, allowing only an online modes of education, except for the purpose of examinations and laboratory practicals.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi Omicron Schools Reopen Air Pollution National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Telangana Gets First 'Gay Wedding' As Hyderabad Couple Tie Knot In Private Ceremony

Telangana Gets First 'Gay Wedding' As Hyderabad Couple Tie Knot In Private Ceremony

J&K Delimitation Commission Proposes Six Seats For Jammu, One For Kashmir

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

PM Modi To Visit UP’s Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

Amidst Ladakh Standoff India Appoints Pradeep Kumar Rawat As New China Ambassador

Dharamsala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Read More from Outlook

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / Art requires patience. Centuries old traditional art of Kashmir have little patronage. Also, the youngsters are not interested in picking up family craft. Is Kashmiri traditional art dying a silent death?

Advertisement