Delhi Riots: Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain Received Rs 1.61 Cr For Conspiracy, Alleges Chargesheet

Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association President Shifa Ur Rehman and Jamia student Meeran Haider allegedly received Rs 1.61 crore for managing protest sites against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi and executing the conspiracy hatched for the riots in north east Delhi in February, police have said in their charge sheet.

Police have filed the chargesheet against 15 accused in the case related to 'larger conspiracy' in the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

“During investigation it has come to notice that during the period December 1, 2019 to February 26, 2020 total Rs 1,61,33,703 was received by the accused persons Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, Shifa-Ur Rehman and Meeran's Haider through bank account or cash. Out of the total Rs 1.61 crores, Rs 1,48,01186 was withdrawn as cash and spent in managing the protest sites as well to execute the conspiracy hatched in riots in Delhi," the chargesheet said.

The document claimed that on further investigation it has been found that on December 10, accused Ishrat Jahan received Rs 4 lakh in her bank account from a corporation bank account. On investigation, account was found in the name of Mahadev Vijay Kaste from Maharasthra, it said, adding that during his examination Kaste disclosed that he does not know Jahan directly and he works as a driver for Sameer Abdul Sai, a resident of Maharashtra.

“He further disclosed on instruction of his employer Sai he took a gold loan of Rs 4,31,700 from ICICI bank. This amount was transferred by the ICICI bank to the above mentioned corporation bank account. He further disclosed that on asking, his employer Sai transferred Rs 4 lakh to Jahan's account from total amount,” police alleged in the chargesheet.

It further alleged that Sai disclosed during examination that Imran Siddiqui from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was his business partner.

“On December 9, 2019, Imran had given three bank account numbers belonging to Jahan, Gulzar Ali and Bilal Ahmad and asked him to transfer Rs 10 lakhs to these 3 accounts urgently. As he showed his inability to transfer Rs 10 lakhs, he insisted for Rs 5 lakhs to Jahan's account urgently," it said.

Police further alleged that Imran, brother-in-law of Jahan, disclosed that he took Rs 4 lakh from his sister-in-law for some business.

“He did not mention in his IT return that he has taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from Jahan. He did not give any satisfactory answer regarding expenditure/use of that money,” police said.

Police further alleged in their chargesheet that on scrutiny of bank accounts of Jahan, it was found that on January 10, 2020, there was a cash deposit of Rs 1, 41,000 in her account by herself.

“During interrogation she could explain the source of this amount. On scrutiny of the bank statements, it has been found that Jahan has withdrawn Rs 4,60,900 as cash from her bank account.

“During investigation, it was found that Jahan had used this money to manage the protest sites and in purchasing the weapons through accused Abdul Khalid. The weapons were used during the riots,” the chargesheet alleged.

During investigation, two bank accounts of accused Tahir Hussain's company and one bank account, which belongs to his brother-in-law and partners of his company were investigated, it claimed.

“On the analysis of this account, it was found that during this period of December 1, 2019 to February 26, 2020, Rs 17,25,000 was withdrawn. It was further found that Rs 20 lakh on Jan 7, Rs 10 lakh on Jan 13 and Rs 16 lakh and Rs 14 lakh on Jan 14, were transferred through RTGS in the account from Sri Sai Traders. In this regard, the owner of Sai Traders, Jitender and the brokers namely Roushan Thakur, were examined and their statements were recorded,” it said.

From the statements of the witnesses, it was found that the Hussain converted Rs 60 lakhs into cash through the channels against the commission, the chargesheet said.

“From the statement of the protected witnesses and from the disclosure statement of the accused Tahir Hussain it was found that accused Hussain had spent huge amount of cash in running the protests, mobilizing of the people for riots and procuring the materials, which was later used in the riots,” the chargesheet alleged.

