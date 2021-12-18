Delhi Records Season’s Lowest Temperature Of Six Degree Celsius; AQI Remains ‘Poor’

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and shallow fog has been predicted during the day, it said.

The minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 280 at 8 am which falls under poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Humidity was recorded at 94 per cent.