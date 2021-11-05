Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers announced by the government.

Delhi air quality worsened on November 5 after Diwali | PTI/File Photo

2021-11-05T17:41:29+05:30
Vikas Pathak
Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 5:41 pm

The Delhi government has announced that 20 anti-smog guns are being installed to tackle pollution in the national capital, as AQI levels touching the peak of 999 at several monitoring stations in the capital sparked another debate on pollution.

A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers announced by the Delhi government.

Rai also said in a statement that a major reason for alarming pollution levels was the sudden rise in incidents of stubble-burning in neighbouring states on Diwali day. “In the last week of October, there were 1000 instances a day of stubble burning. As per a NASA photo, since yesterday, more than 3500 instances of stubble-burning have been seen,” Rai said in his statement in Hindi.

On his part, Rai accused the BJP of deliberating trying to ensure that crackers were burst on Diwali, at the same time thanking common residents for not bursting crackers.

While Delhi had imposed a ban on the sale and usage of firecrackers this Diwali, the Haryana government had banned the same in 14 districts in NCR adjoining Delhi. Punjab permitted the sale and usage of only green crackers. The Uttar Pradesh government also banned non-green crackers.

However, despite this, crackers were burst on Diwali, which, apart from a rise in stubble-burning incidents, is being seen as a major cause of the alarming rise of pollution levels since Friday morning.a

