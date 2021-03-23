Delhi: No Public Celebrations Will Be Permitted During Holi, Say Officials

Amid the Centre asking states and Union territories to increase RT-PCR tests to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday announced that no public celebrations will be permitted for upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

The Centre on Tuesday directed state governments and union territory administrations to strictly enforce a test-track-treat protocol in all parts of the country, ensure observance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour by everyone and, scale up the vaccination drive to cover all the target groups, the guidelines said.

Amid this, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed officials in the national capital to ensure strict compliance of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s order.

"All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations, gatherings and congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi," Dev said in the order.

Delhi reported 1,101 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

It is for the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day.

(With PTI inputs)

