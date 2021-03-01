Delhi: Motorcyclist Kills Man With Knife After A Street Fight

In a shocking incident a man was killed in the national capital after he confronted a motorcyclist for rash driving. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Delhi’s Dwarka area, officials said.

Suraj Prakash Singh (30) and his brother Chander (28) were on their way to a fish market when they encountered a motorcyclist who was allegedly riding his bike in a rash manner. When the brothers confronted the biker, an argument broke out, soon after which the motorcyclist called his associates and attacked the brothers with a knife, police said.

In the violence that ensued, both the brothers were injured. According to the police, Suraj died while receiving treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi. Chander is currently out of danger, police added.

Chander, in his complaint, said that one Kaku was riding his motorcycle rashly. When he objected, they both had a heated argument following which Kaku called his associates. He then attacked Chander and his brother with a knife, police said.

A case was registered at Bindapur police station and three accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Piyush Sharma (19) alias Kaku and his associates Sandeep Sharma (31) and Shiv Narayan (32), police said, adding the weapon of offence has been recovered.

(With PTI inputs)

