January 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Kicks Off Dry Run For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

Delhi Kicks Off Dry Run For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

The Delhi government is well-prepared to receive, store and administer Covid-19 vaccines to 51 lakh persons as part of the first phase of the vaccination drive, CM Arvind Kejriwal said

PTI 02 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi Kicks Off Dry Run For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive
Representational Image
PTI
Delhi Kicks Off Dry Run For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive
outlookindia.com
2021-01-02T11:24:14+05:30
Also read

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination began in the national capital on Saturday at three sites selected for the purpose, officials said.

The Centre had on Thursday stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges.

"Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, are the three sites in Delhi which have been selected for the dry run of the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital," a senior official said here on Saturday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is scheduled to visit a facility in Daryaganj as part of the exercise, he said.

A video conference was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi health secretary on Friday for conducting a dry run for Covid vaccination at three selected sites, one each in Central District, Shahdara District and South West district, according to the latest health bulletin.

From installing freezers to setting up cold chain equipment, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here for storing the vaccine, whenever it arrives.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer Covid-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on December 24.

These persons include the healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra: 45-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Injury Marks On Face

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Satyendra Jain New Delhi AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine COVID-19 New Coronavirus Strain Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Covid-19 test COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos