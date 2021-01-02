Delhi Kicks Off Dry Run For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination began in the national capital on Saturday at three sites selected for the purpose, officials said.

The Centre had on Thursday stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges.

"Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, are the three sites in Delhi which have been selected for the dry run of the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital," a senior official said here on Saturday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is scheduled to visit a facility in Daryaganj as part of the exercise, he said.

A video conference was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi health secretary on Friday for conducting a dry run for Covid vaccination at three selected sites, one each in Central District, Shahdara District and South West district, according to the latest health bulletin.

From installing freezers to setting up cold chain equipment, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here for storing the vaccine, whenever it arrives.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer Covid-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on December 24.

These persons include the healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

