September 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi HC To Schools: Provide Gadgets, Internet Pack To Poor Students

Delhi HC To Schools: Provide Gadgets, Internet Pack To Poor Students

The judgment came on a PIL by NGO Justice for All, represented by advocate Khagesh Jha, seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to provide free laptops, tablets or mobile phones to poor kids.

PTI 18 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi HC To Schools: Provide Gadgets, Internet Pack To Poor Students
Representational image.
PTI
Delhi HC To Schools: Provide Gadgets, Internet Pack To Poor Students
outlookindia.com
2020-09-18T13:17:38+05:30

The Delhi High Court Friday directed private as well as government schools to provide gadgets and an internet package to poor students for online classes, saying the absence of such facilities prevent children from pursuing elementary education.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said private unaided schools "shall be entitled to claim reimbursement of reasonable cost for procurement of the equipment and internet package from the State under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, even though the State is not providing the same to its students".

The bench directed constitution of a three-member committee, comprising education secretary from the Centre or his nominee, Delhi government's education secretary or his nominee and a representative of the private schools, to expedite and streamline the process of identifying and supplying the gadgets to poor and disadvantaged students.

The court said the committee shall also frame standard operating procedures (SOPs) for identifying the standard of the equipment and internet package to be supplied to the poor and disadvantaged students.

This would ensure uniformity in the gadgets and internet package being used by all the poor and disadvantaged students, the bench said. 

The judgment came on a PIL by NGO Justice for All, represented by advocate Khagesh Jha, seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to provide free laptops, tablets or mobile phones to poor kids so that they can access classes online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Decision On NDA- Alliance To Be Taken After Core Committee Meeting: SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Online classes High Court National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×