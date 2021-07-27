Govt To Recommend Names Of Doctors, Healthcare Workers As Padma Awards Prospects: Delhi CM

July 27, 2021
A search and screening committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take the final call on the list of recommendations.

Outlook Web Desk 27 July 2021
'We want the doctors and health workers to be felicitated with the Padma awards in recognition of their work and a gesture of gratitude towards them,' Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced  that the Delhi government will recommend to the Centre the names of doctors and health workers who fought against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic as frontline workers, for this year's Padma awards.

The chief minister also asked the public to recommend names of doctors and healthcare workers for Padma awards on padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15.

A search and screening committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take the final call on the list of recommendations before sending it to the central government.

"We want the doctors and health workers to be felicitated with the Padma awards in recognition of their work and a gesture of gratitude towards them," Kejriwal said.

"Many doctors and health workers contracted Covid and lost their lives while saving people from the virus. The whole country and humanity is indebted to them," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

