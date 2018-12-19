Delhi Govt Approves Much-awaited Phase-IV Of Delhi Metro

﻿
Briefing reporters about the decision, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the government will give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 December 2018
Representational Image
2018-12-19T17:52:55+0530

The much-awaited Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro was approved on Wednesday by the AAP government 

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said the project will boost public transport in the national capital. The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Briefing reporters about the decision, Sisodia said, "The cabinet has approved the Phase-IV of Delhi Metro. It will boost public transport in Delhi."

The deputy chief minister said the government will give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

He said that the Cabinet has also cleared a proposal for the purchase of 334 rolling stocks.

Among the projects chosen under Phase-IV, are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km).

PTI

or just type initial letters