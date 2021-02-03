Delhi: Four Arrested For Chasing TV Actress Prachi Tehlan's Car, Verbally Abusing Her

In a bizarre and shocking incident, four men allegedly hurled abuses at a television actress while chasing her car in Delhi’s Rohini locality on Tuesday, officials said adding that they have been arrested.
Basket ball player and actress Prachi Tehlan's car was chased by miscreants when she was returning home along with her husband on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.
When she reached her home at Prashant Vihar, the men got out of their vehicle and verbally abused her, a senior police officer said.
She lodged a complaint on Tuesday morning, following which the men were arrested. The men were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the officer said.
(With PTI inputs)
