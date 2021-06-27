Delhi Covid Relaxations: Weddings To Be Permitted At Banquet Halls, Gyms To Reopen From Monday

Amid a steady decline in the number of coronavirus infections in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday announced the lifting of a slew of Covid-induced restrictions as it permitted reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity and allowed weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance.

These new relaxations will come into effect from 5 am on Monday, as part of the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's Covid-19 situation.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order in this regard and stated that while weddings will be allowed in banquet and marriage halls, it will be the responsibility of the owners of these establishments to ensure strict compliance of Covid-related protocols.

In its order, the DDMA stated that weddings will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people and “marriages will also be permitted at banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons and subject to strict compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.”

"In case, any violation is found strict penal/criminal action will be taken against the owner of the premises as well as against the individual and the premises will be sealed forthwith," the DDMA order added.

As per the order, gymnasiums and yoga institutes in the city will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent capacity, and owners of these facilities will be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour on the premises.

"In case, any violation is found strict penal /criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the gymnasium and yoga institute as well as against the individual and the premises shall be sealed forthwith," it said.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed, and banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited, the DDMA order said.

All other existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on July 5, it added.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of Covid-19.

In second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine