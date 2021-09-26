Delhi Court Shootout: Security Tightened In Jails Housing Gang Members Of Gogi And Tillu

Security has been beefed up in jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members are lodged, officials said on Saturday, a day after a bloody shootout in a Rohini courtroom left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead.

Gogi was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, inside the crowded courtroom on Friday, with police in retaliatory fire killing the assailants, who are suspected to be from the slain gangster's rival Tillu gang.

The Delhi Prisons Department has issued an order in which it was mentioned that members of rival gangs should be identified.

It stated that members of the gangs will be escorted with precaution to any place outside the jail premises, including courts and hospitals. The cells of the rival gang members will not be opened at the same time if they are lodged in the same jail, the order said.

Proper security should be provided whenever these inmates are allowed to move inside jails and efforts should be made to develop intelligence network for collecting information from among inmates to prevent any untoward incidents, the order said.

Maximum staff should be deployed inside a prison and all security equipment need to be in working condition, it said.

The order said that all superintendents should maintain maximum presence in prisons and inspect jails at odd hours.

"Security has been raised and officials are keeping a tight vigil on jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members have been lodged," a senior jail official said on Saturday.

The Gogi and Tillu gangs are reportedly at war for years.

Video footage of the courtroom firing incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

Police had said the incident happened around 1.15 pm when Gogi was taken to the courtroom for a hearing.