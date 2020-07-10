July 10, 2020
Poshan
Delhi Court Grants Bail To 82 Bangladeshi Nationals Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ggranted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

PTI 10 July 2020
Tablighi Jamaat members leaving the compound in Nizamuddin, Delhi.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-07-10T14:20:28+0530

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital for allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Friday, said advocate Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, appearing for the foreign nationals. 

Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment. The Criminal Procedure of Code allows plea bargaining for cases where the maximum punishment is imprisonment for seven years, where offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and when the offences are not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

During the hearing, all the foreign nationals were produced before the court through video conferencing. 

