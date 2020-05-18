Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Lockdown 4 Rules: What's Allowed, What's Prohibited

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid out a detailed plan of partially opening up economic and other activities as the country entered the fourth phase of lockdown ending on May 31.

"We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19. We have to slowly move towards the opening of economy," he said adding that 10,054 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi so far.

On the last day of lockdown 3.0 on Sunday, CM Kejriwal said the centre's latest guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government.

Here is a detailed list of what of which activities are allowed and which are not till May 31, as announced by the Delhi government.

What is Allowed:

- Government and private offices are allowed to resume operation.

- Markets will be opened with staggered timings.

- Four-wheelers with only two passengers are allowed. Two-wheelers will be allowed but without a pillion rider.

- Taxis with two passengers, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with one passenger each, and buses with 20 passengers are allowed to ply. Passengers boarding buses will be screened.

- Up to 50 people are allowed in marriage functions while 20 people can attend funerals.

- Construction activities are allowed to resume.

What is prohibited:

- Metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed.

- No activity is allowed in containment zones in Delhi.

- Religious gatherings not allowed.



- Spas and saloons to remain closed.

- Restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facility is not allowed