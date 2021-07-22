Delhi BJP Chief’s House Ransacked, BJP Alleges Goons Sent By Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent goons to his house in his absence. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, “The goons attacked my family members, ransacked the house and roughed up the security guard.”

In another tweet, Gupta said, "In the last 15 days, since we have asked for a CBI inquiry into the DTC and water scam by Arvind Kejriwal, he has been trying to scare me by sending goons to my house. However, I won't be scared by his warnings and goons. I'll continue to show his real face to the public."

On Friday, BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area over the water crisis in the national capital. Led by Gupta, the protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded that clean and pure drinking water be supplied.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta alleged that schemes for water production and distribution announced in the last seven years have not yet started.

The Delhi government is responsible for the water crisis in the city as it is in connivance with the tanker mafia, the BJP leader alleged.

"Kejriwal seems to have forgotten many promises on the basis of which he came to power and rather, he is now eyeing other states for the political expansion of his party…he seems to be on political tourism to other states thereby conveniently forgetting all this," the BJP alleged in the statement.

The Delhi government has been blaming Haryana for the shortage of water in the city over the last few days.

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha had alleged that the Haryana government was releasing less water than prescribed for the national capital, thereby creating a shortage in some parts of the city.

