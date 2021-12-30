Mumbai recorded around 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases, a 46 per cent jump from Wednesday. Maharashtra reported 22 deaths in the past 24 hours. On the same day, Delhi reported 1,313 fresh coronavirus cases, a 42 per cent rise from yesterday.

Yesterday, the financial capital reported 2,510 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths. The new cases come at a time when the city is prepping up to tighten their Covid-19 norms ahead of New Year’s eve amid a surge in Omicron cases.

According to reports, Mumbai saw a five-fold increase in the number of Omicron cases being reported since last week Friday. The city has now issued stricter guidelines to curb the gatherings on New Year’s eve.

Delhi, on the other hand, has sounded a “yellow alert” with new restrictions and night curfews. Delhi Police has said that there will be stricter vigilante on New Year’s Eve from 8 pm.

Mumbai imposed Section 144 till January 7 in the fear of Omicron surge.

A detailed explanation of the Omicron situation in the two cities:

1. Fearing a further rise in Omicron cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reactivated the ward-level war rooms amid fear of rising Omicron cases.

2. In Delhi, the positivity rate touched 1.73 per cent with no reported deaths, according to data from the health department.

3. The spike in Covid cases in the national capital comes on a day when the Centre urged eight states to take immediate action to tackle the sudden spike in Omicron.



4. In Mumbai, the war rooms have been set up in all 24 wards to ensure proper hospital admissions, medicine requirements, oxygen and vaccination of children and adults.

5. Amid rising Omicron cases, the Mumbai civic body stated that more than 90 per cent of the cases being reported in the state are asymptomatic.

6. On Wednesday, Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray in a series of tweets stated that in the next 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age.

7. In both cities, the government have issued curbs that have directed restaurants and hotels to function at 50 per cent capacity. In Mumbai, authorities have asked people to avoid gathering in public places including Marina Beach, Versova Beach, Juhu Beach and so on.

8. Delhi has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, while Mumbai has also issued the same from 9 pm to 6 am.

9. According to reports, Mumbai’s spike rate has been very high. The city registered a 188 per cent surge in three weeks from December 8.

10. While Maharashtra has not announced any lockdown, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated that fresh lockdown will be imposed only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day