Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Directs Commission To Work On Permanent Solution

Delhi Air Pollution: The Supreme Court has directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to find a permanent to the national capital’s pollution issue.

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Directs Commission To Work On Permanent Solution
Supreme Court directs Commission to find a permanent solution to Delhi air pollution. (File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Directs Commission To Work On Permanent Solution
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T12:46:38+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 12:46 pm

The Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday to invite suggestions of the public and experts about a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of a report filed by the commission which informed it that a decision to lift the ban on certain industries has been taken.

"The committee's report states measures that have been taken. So far as construction activities have been taken it's been stated that a decision will be taken tomorrow. We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution," the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

Tags

PTI Justice D Y Chandrachud Justice NV Ramana New Delhi Delhi Delhi Air Quality Delhi Pollution Supreme Court Air Quality Index (AQI) Air Pollution National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Govt Says No One Died Due To Lack Of Oxygen In Covid-19 Second Wave

UP Govt Says No One Died Due To Lack Of Oxygen In Covid-19 Second Wave

50th Bangladesh Victory Day: President Ram Nath Kovind Attends As Guest Of Honour

Vijay Diwas 50th Anniversary: Parliament Lauds India’s Armed Forces

Artist Gobardhan Ash’s Works At India’s First NFT Auction

Naga Students' Federation To Hold Rally For Repeal Of AFSPA Tomorrow

Omicron Covid-19: Four More Cases Detected In Delhi; Toll Reaches 10

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Lakhmipur Kheri: LS Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM As Opposition Demands MoS Ajay Mishra’s Sacking

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack On PM Modi For Not Sacking MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack On PM Modi For Not Sacking MoS Ajay Mishra

General MM Naravane New Chairman Of Chiefs of Staff Committee After CDS Rawat's Demise

General MM Naravane New Chairman Of Chiefs of Staff Committee After CDS Rawat's Demise

Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Recalls Valour Of Indian Army; Lauds Bangladeshi Freedom Fighters

Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Recalls Valour Of Indian Army; Lauds Bangladeshi Freedom Fighters

Covid-19 Update: India Witnesses Slump In Active Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Covid-19 Update: India Witnesses Slump In Active Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Naseer Ganai / Saint Lukas Church was constructed in 1896, on the premises of the Chest Disease Hospital in Dalgate area of Srinagar. It was abandoned for five decades.

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Harsh Kumar / Women investors in India are gradually taking to cryptocurrencies but the number is considerably low as high volatility is a big deterrent for investors who prefer stability.

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Koushik Paul / Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and England look for redemption after losing the first Test in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Kushal Poddar / Stand-up comedians, ‘two-nation theory’ and other stories that failed to tickle our funny bones

Advertisement