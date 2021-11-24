Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Delhi Air Pollution: Only CNG, Electric Vehicles To Enter City From Nov 27

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3.

Air pollution in Delhi.(File photo) | PTI

2021-11-24T17:02:40+05:30
Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 5:02 pm

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital from November 27.

The announcement was made by Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

“Only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27,” said Rai, after a meeting to review curbs to tackle the Delhi’s air pollution.

The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3, he said.

Rai urged government staff to use public transport.

"We hired private CNG buses recently. We have decided to use them to ferry employees from government residential colonies such as Gulabi Bagh and Nimri Colony," he said.

The government will also start a shuttle bus service from the Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for its employees.

"The air quality has improved over the last three days. The city's AQI is similar to pre-Diwali days," he said.

On November 13, the city government had ordered closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities and asked its employees to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

On November 17, it had extended the restrictions, besides banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in Delhi.

The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.(With PTI inputs)

