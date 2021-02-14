February 14, 2021
Corona
Decomposed Bodies Of Brother Sister Duo Found In Bengal

The neighbours informed the police about the stench emanating from the house, following which they broke open the door and found the dead bodies

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
Representational Image
PTI photo
Police discovered two decomposed bodies of a man and woman from their residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after they received complaint from the neighbours about the stench emanating from the house. A 33-year-old man and his elder sister were found dead at their residence on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, both the decomposed bodies were recovered from a flat at RB Road under the Dumdum Police Station limits

The neighbours informed the police about the stench emanating from the house, following which they broke open the door and found the dead bodies, a senior officer said.

The man's body was found lying on the floor, while his sister, aged 45, was found hanging from the ceiling, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem.

According to the police, they had rented the flat and have been staying there for the last six years.

A preliminary investigation suggested that they were facing a financial problem.

With PTI Inputs

