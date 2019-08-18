﻿
Day After Easing Curbs, Strict Restrictions Reimposed In Srinagar

Restrictions were re-imposed in certain parts of Kashmir Valley which witnessed clashes between protesters and security forces on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 August 2019
Restrictions reimposed in parts of Srinagar city on Sunday.
PTI
Authorities reimposed strict restrictions in some parts of Srinagar city on Sunday following incidents of violence a day earlier, an official said.

Similar restrictions continue in several other parts of Kashmir region.

Restrictions were reimposed in certain areas which witnessed clashes between protesters and security forces on Saturday, hours after the curbs were eased in several areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.

Protests took place at around a dozen places in which several protesters were injured.

Meanwhile, low-speed (2G) mobile Internet services were once again snapped in five districts of Jammu region on Sunday to check rumour-mongering, a day after the services were restored.

A police official said service providers were directed to snap the 2G services on Sunday in order “to check rumour-mongering and maintain peace and tranquility”.

Low-speed mobile Internet services were restored in five districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after remaining suspended since August 4 --  a day before the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Immediately after the resumption of 2G mobile Internet services in five districts of Jammu region, Jammu Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh had warned of strict action against anyone circulating fake messages or videos on social media.

Government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, had on Saturday said the restrictions were eased in 35 police station areas of the valley. However, several places witnessed clashes between groups of youth and security forces, leading to re-imposition of the curbs.

(With PTI Inputs)

