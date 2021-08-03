93,000 Cybercrimes Registered In Three Years In India, Says Govt

Cybercrimes are witnessing surge in India, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Quoting figures of the cases of cybercrimes registered in the country between 2017 to 2019, Rai said over 93,000 cases were registered.

He quoted figures of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which show the cases registered in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were 21796, 27248 and 44546 respectively.

He added 46 cases of cyber terrorism were also registered in the country during the same period, while FIRs were registered under Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000 related to the crime.

The minister said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is serving as the national agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents as per provisions of Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The CERT-In receives inputs from its situational awareness systems and threat intelligence sources about malware infections in networks of entities across sectors.

Whenever any incident comes to the notice of CERT-In, it issues alerts and advisories to the entities concerned and sectoral Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for remedial measures, he said. (With PTI inputs)

