﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Customs Duty On All Goods Imported From Pak Hiked To 200% After Pulwama Attack

Customs Duty On All Goods Imported From Pak Hiked To 200% After Pulwama Attack

India on Friday revoked the 'most-favoured nation' (MFN) status to Pakistan following the Pulwama terror strike.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2019
Customs Duty On All Goods Imported From Pak Hiked To 200% After Pulwama Attack
PTI FILE
Customs Duty On All Goods Imported From Pak Hiked To 200% After Pulwama Attack
outlookindia.com
2019-02-16T20:54:28+0530
Also Read

India on Saturday hiked the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from Pakistan, following revocation of the 'most-favoured nation' status in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

"India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect," Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said in a tweet.

India on Friday revoked the 'most-favoured nation' (MFN) status to Pakistan following the Pulwama terror strike.

Increasing duties would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at USD 488.5 million (around Rs 3,482.3 crore) in 2017-18.

The main items which Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores and finished leather.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arun Jaitley Delhi Pulwama terror attack Terror Attack National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Financing Watchdog FATF To Be Given Dossier To Blacklist Pakistan For Terror Links
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters