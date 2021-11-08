Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
CRPF Personnel Fires AK-47 His Own Campmates: 4 Killed, 3 Injured

A paramilitary personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot his own campmates with his AK-47 rifle. He has been held and is being interrogated.

CRPF personnel injured in Sukma | Twitter

2021-11-08T08:36:48+05:30
Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 8:36 am

Four CRPF personnel were killed and three injured after a fellow CRPF personnel shot them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

As per preliminary information, a jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said.

The jawan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said.

The injured personnel have been admitted to a local hospital, the police official said.

