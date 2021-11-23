Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Registers 7,597 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest In 543 Days

Coronavirus News India: In the last 24 hours, 7,597 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country. 236 people have succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 4,66,147.

Covid-19 Update: India Registers 7,597 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest In 543 Days
Representational Image | File Photo

Trending

Covid-19 Update: India Registers 7,597 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest In 543 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T12:07:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 12:07 pm

India recorded 7,579 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 543 days, taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to  3,45,26,480, while the active cases were the lowest in 536 days at 1,13,584, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

236 fresh fatalities were logged, taking the total death toll to 4,66,147, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

The active cases declined to 1,13,584 and comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,859 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours. 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 60 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
3,39,46,749, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded  117.63 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The  236 new fatalities include 180 from Kerala and 14 from West Bengal.

A total of 4,66,147 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,747 from Maharashtra, 38,177 from Karnataka, 37,675 from Kerala, 36,388 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,397 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Rising Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Congress Leader Kirti Azad May Join Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee In Delhi

Congress Leader Kirti Azad May Join Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee In Delhi

Mullaperiyar Dam: TN Opens One Shutter Due To Rising Water Levels

Ramayan Express: Saffron Attire Upsets Seers, IRCTC Withdraws Dress Code

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Kerala Ice Cream Ball Blast Leaves 12-Year-Old Injured, Second Such Blast This Year In Kannur

AAP Promises Rs 1,000 Cash To Every Woman In Punjab If Voted To Power In Upcoming Polls

BJP Wants To Know Who Is To Blame For Bypoll Loss In Himachal Pradesh, Cadres Or Leaders

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Lion Killed By Speeding Car In Gujarat, Third Big Cat Death Due To Road Accident In Gir Area This Year

Lion Killed By Speeding Car In Gujarat, Third Big Cat Death Due To Road Accident In Gir Area This Year

18 Lakh West Bengal Residents Who Got First Covid-Vaccine Dose Have Not Turned Up For Second Jab

18 Lakh West Bengal Residents Who Got First Covid-Vaccine Dose Have Not Turned Up For Second Jab

Andhra Pradesh To Repeal 'Three Capitals' Act After 700 Days Of Protests By Farmers, Here's What It Means

Andhra Pradesh To Repeal 'Three Capitals' Act After 700 Days Of Protests By Farmers, Here's What It Means

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Read More from Outlook

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Prateek Sur / Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Advertisement